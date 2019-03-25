53-year-old arrested for killing relative of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin

New Delhi, March 25 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a relative of former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin last month over a property dispute in Bihar, police said on Monday. The accused Mohammad Qayyum, a resident of Siwan district in Bihar used to run a mobile shop and had been absconding since the incident. Police arrested Qayyum on March 22 after they received a tip off that he had taken shelter at Batla House in Delhi. Yusuf, a relative of gangster turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin was brutally killed by Mohammad Kaif, Raunak, Islam, Maqbool, Sandeep and Qayyum on February 1. Owing to the property dispute with Qayyum, family members of both the parties had several altercation in the past. "Qayyum along with the other four accused hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Yusuf," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). Qayyum along with Kaif, Raunak, Islam, Maqbool and Sandeep, visited Yusuf's house on the night of February 1 and asked him to accompany them to a party, Deo said. They took Yusuf to a secluded place in Siwan, shot him and dumped his body near a mosque. Since then, Qayyum has been absconding from Bihar and had taken shelter in Batla House, police said adding that efforts are on to nab the other accused. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS