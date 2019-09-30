54 nominations filed for bypoll to 4 Assembly seats in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Fifty-four nomination papers have been filed for the bypoll to the four Assembly seats in Punjab, with 48 of them submitted on Monday, which was the last day for submission of the papers, an official said.Spokesperson of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, said 16 nominations each have been received for bypolls to Phagwara and Dakha Assembly seats, while 11 each have been submitted Mukerian and Jalalabad constituencies. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 1 and last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 3.Bypolls to Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian Assembly seats will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. PTI CH NSDNSD