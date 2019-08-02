55-year-old man killed after being hit by speeding truck in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) In a suspected case of hit and run, a 55-year-old labourer was killed allegedly by a speeding truck in northwest Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, police said on Friday.The deceased, Moolchand, was a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a labourer with a transport company in Azadpur Mandi, they said. According to the police, the victim used to stay with other labourers in a shed in the mandi area where they load and unload the trucks. After having dinner on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, he went to drink water from a cooler placed on the other side of the road.When he was crossing the road on his way back, a speeding truck allegedly hit him and fled the spot, officials said.He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the driver of the truck that hit him, the officer said.Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area is being checked to identify the truck and establish the sequence of events, the DCP added. The body was handed over to family after autopsy, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AMP IJT