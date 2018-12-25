55-year-old woman shot dead by son in UP

Badaun (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A 55 year-old woman has been shot dead by her son after a heated argument in the Nai Basti locality under the Islamnagar police station area here, police said Tuesday.The incident occurred Monday night following an argument between accused Iqbal and his parents after he found out that his sister had been married off without informing him or his three siblings, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surendra Pratap Singh said.The accused lives in Delhi and was visiting his family, he said.As heated exchanges continued, Iqbal told his sister to divorce her husband and beat her up when she refused, the SP said.In a fit of rage, the accused took out a country-made pistol and fired at his sister but it hit Noorjahan, his mother, who had rushed to intervene, Singh said.The victim died on the spot, he said, adding thatpolice were searching for Iqbal. PTI Corr SAB IJT