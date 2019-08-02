550th Prakash Parv: Oppn extends support to Pb govt for main event success

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) All opposition parties in Punjab on Friday extended their support to the state government for making the main event to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, a success. The support was offered after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made an appeal to all the political outfits. Raising the issue at a meeting with a delegation of MLAs from all parties, after the start of the monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly, the chief minister urged them all to rise above partisan lines to support the iconic event. He said the 550th Prakash Parv is a historic occasion, requiring all to rise above political affiliations to ensure a befitting celebration in memory of the first Sikh Guru. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), assured of their cooperation to the government, which is the nodal agency for the main event slated to be held in November, in culmination of the year-long celebrations being held by the government. The chief minister suggested that religious functions to be held inside the Gurdwaras can be handled by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, while other events would be undertaken by the government with the participation of representatives of all the parties. He directed Tourism Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to hold further discussions with various political parties to prepare a roadmap for ensuring smooth and successful conduct of the events to mark the grand occasion. Lakhs of Sikh and other devotees are expected to converge in Punjab from across the world for the celebrations, which the state government has planned on a mega scale. The delegation included MLAs from Congress, SAD, BJP and AAP. The Congress delegation included Raj Kumar Verka, Kuljit Singh Zira, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Kikki Dhillon, among others. The SAD was represented by Rozi Barkandi and four others, and the BJP by Arun Narang. For the AAP, Kanwar Sandhu was accompanied by five other party MLAs. PTI CHS CK