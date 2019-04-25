56-year-old man arrested for killing his mother and younger brother

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and younger brother by stabbing them multiple times in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said Thursday. The accused has been identified as Sunil Arora, a resident of Vishwash Park in Uttam Nagar, they said. Complainant Naresh Singh, who is a resident of Vishwash Park in Uttam Nagar said when he was standing near Gali number 5 on Tuesday at around 8.45 pm, his neighbour Rajender came and asked for help. Rajendra had some stab injuries and was bleeding and said that his elder brother Sunil has stabbed him and his mother, the complainant Naresh said. When Naresh along with his friends went to Rajender's building, they saw his elder brother Sunil standing there with a knife in his hand. The elder brother also threatened us, saying it is a family issue and there is no need to come in between that, the police said. Sunil again stabbed Rajender in front of Naresh and dragged him to his flat. Later, another neighbour of the deceased Amit Kumar Maurya called the police and informed them about the incident, police said. The victims were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Rajeneder was declared brought dead. Later, his 75-year-old mother Lata Arora also succumbed to her injuries, police said. A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police said. One knife, one broken wooden bat and bent scissor were recovered from the accused's house, police said. Police further said that the brother did not have any job. Their father had died couple of years back and they were living with their mother on her pension. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS