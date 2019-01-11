567 border bunkers nearing completion in 3 districts of J&K

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) Five hundred and sixty seven bunkers are nearing completion while work has been allotted for 731 bunkers along the International Border and LoC in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Friday.Out of the total 4,257 bunkers planned to be built in three border districts of Kathua, Poonch and Rajouri, work on 644 bunkers has started, 567 bunkers are nearing completing and work of 731 bunkers have been allotted, they said.This was revealed at a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma Friday as he reviewed the progress of construction of bunkers along the International Border at a meeting of deputy commissioners of border districts of Jammu.The officials of Kathua apprised him that out of 1,956 individual bunkers, work on 452 is in progress and 237 are nearing completion.Similarly, officials of Rajouri informed that out of 2,000 bunkers, work allotment of 310 bunkers has been done and 602 are under evaluation while work on 60 bunkers is in progress.Officials of Poonch informed that work on 152 community bunkers and 129 individual bunkers, has been allotted, while work on 20 bunkers is in progress. PTI AB ABHABH