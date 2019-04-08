57-year-old woman found dead in her house in Rohini

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 57-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Rohini's Sector-16, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Geeta Saxena. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) SD Mishra said the police, after receiving information at around 1.37 PM on Monday reached the spot and found the body of a woman with a cloth tied around her neck. A lady, who worked at the house informed the police about the the incident. Police suspect that the motive behind the killing was to rob the woman as gold rings, bangles and chain were found missing.Police are also trying to figure out the role of the lady who informed them as there was no sign of a forceful entry. Saxena's husband is an auto rickshaw driver and he was not at the house when the incident took place, the police said, adding the body was sent to Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased has one daughter and two sons. Her daughter was married and used to live at Sector-15 area while her two sons live at Sector-17 area, police added. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS