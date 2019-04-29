57.58 turnout in UP's 13 constituencies

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) Voter turnout for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh which went to the polls on Monday was recorded at 57.58 per cent, slightly lower than in 2014. According to the states Chief Electoral Officer Venkateshwar Lu, 57.88 per cent votes were cast when polling closed at 6 pm. The final percentage in the fourth phase of polling is expected to go up as there were still people in queues at polling booths after closing time, and they will be allowed to cast their vote. In 2014, the turnout was 58.39 per cent over the same 13 constituencies. Opposition Samajwadi Party's alleged that many EVMs malfunctioned and in Kannauj several SP workers were prevented from coming out of their homes to vote. Guddu Saxena, a representative of the Kannauj SP candidate Dimple Yadav, complained to the election observers that the district administration had stopped some party leaders and workers to move out of their homes. He alleged that security personnel in large numbers were deployed outside the houses of SP leaders before polling began. He also claimed that the EVMs in the SP strongholds were malfunctioning. In Kanpur, BJP workers allegedly tried to barge into a polling booth and clashed with the police. A case has been registered against BJP leader Suresh Awasthi and six others in this connection, Kanpur District Magistrate Vijay Vishwas Pant said. Polling was held at Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi and Hamirpur seats. PTI NAV SAB DPB ASHASH