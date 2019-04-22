5.76 lakh voters added to the electoral roll in the last five and a half months: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) As many as 5.76 lakh voters have been added to the electoral roll in the last five-and-half-months taking the total number of eligible voters till date to 1.427 crore, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said Monday. He said the number of first-time voters - aged 18-19 years, in the electoral roll stands at 2,47,871.The figure of eligible voters stood at 1,36,95,291 in the last publication of the electoral roll on January 18.Out of the total electorate size of 1,42,72,012, as many as 78,49,947 are male, 64,21,283 female and 782 belong to the third gender, Singh said.The number of voters, aged 18 to 23 years, stands at 11,12,588.The number of overseas electors stands at 125.The officer said that 30 hamlets across the city has been identified as vulnerable and a total 35 persons identified as probable source of trouble which means police will keep a stern watch on them.These 30 hamlets includes two areas each in Rohtas and Seelampur, one each in Babarpur and Gandhinagar and four each in Jangpura and Okhla among others. Delhi goes to polls on May 12. PTI PLB PLB TDSTDS