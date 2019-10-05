58.97 per cent voter turnout in Uttarakhand panchayat polls

Dehradun, Oct 5 (PTI) The first phase of Panchayat polls was heldin Uttarakhand on Saturday with 58.97 per cent of voters exercising their franchise till 4 pm.According to the State Election Commission here, 58.97 per cent of the electorate had cast their votes by 4 pm.The polling ended at 5 pm, said officials, adding it will take some time before the final figures on voters' turnout. There are 14,58,399 voters in 30 development blocks spread over 12 districts of the state where panchayat polls are being conducted.Of the total voters, 7,43,590 are men and 714809 women.To be held in three phases, the last phase of Panchayat polls will be held in the state on October 16. PTI ALM RAXRAXRAX