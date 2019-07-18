59 cartons of liquor seized from gram pradhan's residences in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 18 (PTI) Fifty-nine cartons of liquor were seized from residences of Dudhli village's gram pradhan here, police said Thursday. SHO Sube Singh Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, the police and officials of the Excise Department raided two houses of the gram pradhan. They seized 59 cartoons of liquor, including 2,500 bottles of wine, he said. The police registered a case against four people, including the gram pradhan's husband, who are absconding, the official said. A probe is underway, he said. PTI CORR AAR