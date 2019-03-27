59 FIRs, DD entries against political parties for violating poll code in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Wednesday that 59 FIRs and Daily Diary (DD) entries have been registered against various political parties since March 10 for violating the model code of conduct. Six FIRs have been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party, while four have been filed against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Most of the FIRs are related to defacement of property, the Delhi CEO said. One DD entry has been filed against the Congress. The office of the Delhi CEO said more than 2.20 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the mode code of conduct came into force. Police have registered 152 FIRs and arrested 185 people under the Arms Act, while 452 people have been arrested under the Excise Act, it said. Police have also "seized 209 unlicensed weapons and 2,260 cartridges and explosives", the office of the Delhi CEO said. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19 across seven phases. Delhi will vote on May 12. PTI GVS CK