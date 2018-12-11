5th edition of Palate Festival to begin on Dec 14

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) With a tantalising range of food from different cuisines and live musical performances by the likes of Tulsi Kumar and Daler Mehendi, the 5th edition of Palate Festival will begin here on December 14. The annual winter food festival, to be held here at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, will see Thai, Italian, Continental, Chinese, and Indian cuisines among others from leading names in the culinary space including Big Wong, Jom Jom Malay, Bombay Brasserie, and The Great Kabab Factory."This winter, the three-day fest will be offering thrilling entertainment and appetizing food like never before from established cafes, restaurants, bakery brands along with trending musicians and bands from the country under one roof for an unforgettable experience," Aditi Kapoor, Co-founder and Director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd, said.Along with relishing extensive variety of food, the visitors can indulge in musical performances by prominent artists bringing in innumerable music genres from Indie to pop, Punjabi to Hip-Hop and Sufi to Rock for an all-round entertainment. The culinary extravaganza will also witness performances by Hindi music band Tarkash, DJ NYK, Jasmine Sandlas and DJ Sumit Sethi."We are excited to bring to you yet another exciting edition of HT Palate Fest. The food lovers and music fanatics will be ecstatic to attend this event with their friends and family to celebrate good moments together," Ruchi Sibal, Co-founder and Director, Palate Fest Pvt Ltd, said. The food festival will come to an end on December 16. PTI MAHMAH