5th edition of Pet Fed festival to encourage adoption of Indie breeds

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The 5th edition of Pet Fed, a festival for pets and pet lovers, will focus on encouraging people into adopting Indie breeds of dogs and cats instead of shopping for them.Organised by Pet Fed India at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, the two-day festival will begin here on December 15. In support of #AdoptDontShop, the pet festival has kept the entry free for visitors coming with Indie pets. "Our pets give their entire lives to us, it's time we give them these two days. So, our main goal is to ensure that the pets enjoy themselves thoroughly. As always, we want to encourage adoption of Indie pets and in order to push that, the entry for the people coming with Indie pets will be completely free," Akshay Gupta, founder, Pet Fed, said.The event will witness activities ranging from Security Dog Show, Discover Dogs Zone, Adoption Camps, Fashion Show and a dedicated Cat Zone to Off Leash Area, Dog Agility, Play Area and Temptation Alley. "Pet owners will also get to explore innovations in pet care, in the form of products and services from across India and abroad. The festival is open for people who don't have pets too, they can come and be around thousands of furry friends and get lots of puppy love," the organisers said.Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Dino Morea, who will walk the ramp with his pet, said, "India is full of pet lovers like us. This is the cutest festival that just cannot be missed. Pet Fed's larger than life ambience will make you forget all your worries and consume you into the love for pets that we all live for." After the national capital, the pet festival will be held in Mumbai on January 19-20. PTI MAHMAH