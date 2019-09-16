6 armed men loot Rs 19 lakh from bank in Udaipur

Udaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Six armed men robbed a branch of the Punjab National Bank here and took off with Rs 19 lakh cash on Monday, police said. The incident occurred in the industrial area of the city where the miscreants barged into the bank branch and opened fire in the air, Superintendent of Police Kailash Bishnoi said.They looted the cash and decamped, he said.The SP said the incident was recorded by CCTV cameras and efforts were being made to identify and nab the accused. PTI Corr SDA IJT