6 arrested for robbing gold ornaments from jewellery shop owner

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Six men were arrested for allegedly robbing gold ornaments from a jewellery shop owner in south Delhi's Hauz Khas, police said Tuesday.The incident took place on November 26 when the jewellery shop owner and his colleague were returning home after closing the shop, they said.The shop owner, in his complaint to police, said when he along with his colleague, Sumit Kumar Raut, were returning home after closing the shop in Masjid Moth around 11 pm, four men arrived in a car, hit him on his head with a country-made pistol and robbed the gold ornaments they were carrying in a bag."The accused then fled from the spot. A case was registered and a probe was initiated," Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.During investigation, footage from around 25 CCTV cameras installed in the area was analysed and the registration number of the car was noted, he said. Details of the car were obtained from the transport authority, Ghaziabad and the vehicle was traced that lead to the arrest of two accused, Bharat Saini and Tarun Kumar, the officer said.During interrogation, four more accused, Meerut-based Kapil Sharma, Amit, Jitendar and Rohit Sharma, were identified and subsequently arrested, the officer said.Two country-made pistols with live cartridges, the car and robbed gold ornaments were seized from them, the police said. PTI AMP GJSNSD