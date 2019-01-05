6 children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said.The accident occurred in Sangrah town on Saturday morning. A private bus carrying students of DAV School fell into a gorge. Seven people -- six schoolchildren and the bus driver -- were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani said.The twelve people injured in the accident have been hospitalised. The condition of some of them is critical, he said, adding more details are awaited. PTI DJI GVS