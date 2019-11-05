6 children injured after school buses collide in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Six children were injured after two school buses collided head on near Haraiya village in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Tuesday morning, police said. The buses belonged to Ramnath Subhawati Devi Inter College, Totha area in Sant Kabir Nagar district and Bombay Cambridge School in Siddharthnagar district they said. Nitya (11), Umang (10), Nitish (11), Krishnamohan (12), Neha (13) and Pushpa (17) received minor injuries in the accident, police added. While five children have been discharged after first aid, one girl is undergoing treatment in district hospital. An FIR has not been lodged yet, but police has seized both the buses, they said. PTI CORR SAB AAR