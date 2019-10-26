scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

(Eds: Updating toll) Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said. PTI SSB SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos