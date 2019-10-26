6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

(Eds: Updating toll) Srinagar, Oct 26 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place. Six personnel were injured, they said. The grenade exploded with a bang causing panic in the area, they said. The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said. PTI SSB SMNSMN