6 dead in massive fire in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Six people, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar area due to a short circuit early on Tuesday, officials said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information was received around 2.30 am about the fire in a four-storey residential building, according to the fire department. The blaze, which occurred due to short circuit in electric metres, was doused by 5.25 am. The building in southeast Delhi housed 13 flats, the officials said. Around seven cars and 19 motorcycles were destroyed in the fire, the officials said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the site and said the cause of the blaze would be probed. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased. The deceased have been identified as Zoha (34), Nagmi (30), Arbaaz (6), Amna (8) and Zikra (8). Their bodies have been kept at the AIIMS. The sixth body is yet to be identified and has been kept at the Safdarjung Hospital. Four fire personnel were also injured in the rescue operation. The injured firemen are station officer Tarachand, two fire operators -- Mohan Lal and Dilbagh -- and leading fireman Ram Niwas. The others who are injured have been identified as Athar, Faiz, Farukh, Abiba, Sayema, Saba, Rehan, Shabana and Umar, the officials said. PTI PR SLB NITHMB