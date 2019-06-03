6 detained in Rajouri for unlawful activities

Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) Six persons were taken into preventive custody on Monday for their alleged role in unlawful activities, including peddling of drugs, in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said. In Thanamandi, Shahzad Ahmed, Touseef Ahmed, Mohammad Tahir and Shabaz Ahmed were arrested for unlawful activities, they said. Cases have been filed against them and lodged in district jail Rajouri on detention orders of Executive Magistrate First Class Thanamandi, they said. Tata Sumo and Tiago cars have been seized from their possession. In a similar incident, two persons from Rajouri were taken into preventive custody for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities, officials said. They include Mohammad Rafiq and Mushtaq Ali, they said. They were detained as a preventive measure and were produced before Executive Magistrate, Rajouri. PTI AB PTI AB INDIND