6 drug smugglers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, April 5 (PTI) Six narcotics smugglers have been arrested and 550 kg of contraband was recovered from them here, officials said Friday. A police team intercepted a truck on the highway at Nashri in Ramban district and recovered 300 kg of poppy, concealed in 12 gunny bags, on Friday night, they said. The narcotics consignment was being smuggled from Kashmir to Punjab, they said, adding alleged smuggler Nazir Ahmed was arrested and a case was registered against him. In a separate incident, a police party intercepted a truck on Link Road at Sallan under the jurisdiction of Hiranagar and recovered 210 kg of poppy, concealed in six bags, they said. The truck was coming from Kashmir towards Punjab and cops detained the vehicle's driver and conductor, they said. They have been identified as Jorawar Singh and Dheeraj Kumar of Punjab. A case was registered. In another case, police intercepted a truck in Greater Kailash area of Jammu city and recovered 40 kg of poppy from it, they said. Trucker Swaran Singh was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said. The police team arrested drug peddler, Mazoor, at the bus stand area in Jammu and recovered 530 grams of heroin, they said, adding a case was registered. Police arrested another drug peddler Shamsdin in Supwal area of Samba district and recovered 60 grams of heroin from him, they said, adding a case had been registered. PTI AB INDIND