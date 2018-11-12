6 Gauhati High Court judges sworn in

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) Gauhati High Court Chief Justice A S Bopanna on Monday administered the oath of office to six judges, taking the total strength to 17. The judges who were sworn in are: Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak, Achintya Malla Bujor Barua, Kalyan Rai Surana, Prasanta Kumar Deka, Nelson Sailo and Ajit Borthakur. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by advocates and was held at the premises of the high court. The high court has 17 judges now against the sanctioned strength of 24. PTI ESB RGHMB