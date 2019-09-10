6 houses damaged, 5 animals killed in Pak shelling in Poonch

Jammu, Sep 10 (PTI) Six houses were partially damaged and five animals were killed in heavy shelling on civilian villages along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district early Tuesday, officials said.The Pakistani army heavy shelled forward posts and civilian areas along LoC in Mankote, Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district, they said.In the firing and shelling, six houses were partially damaged and five animals were killed. Thirteen animals were injured, they said.In the firing and shelling in Uri sector of north Kashmir on Monday, two persons including a jawan were injured.Authorities have put in place a plan to evacuate the areas if the need arises. PTI AB ABHABH