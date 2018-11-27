6 IAS officers of AAP govt transferred

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) In a bureaucratic reshuffle, Lt Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday transferred and posted six senior IAS officers of the Delhi government, including Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manoj Parida, with immediate effect. On the day, newly-appointed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, a 1987-batch IAS officer, assumed the charge of his office, superseding the 1986-batch IAS officer, Manoj Parida. According to an order issued by the services department following the L-G's approval, Parida was appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Delhi Financial Corporation (DFC). Principal Secretary (finance) Renu Sharma, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of principal secretary of the Home Department which was also earlier headed by Parida. DFC CMD Rinku Dhugga was transferred and posted as the secretary of arts, culture and languages, even as Dhugga will continue to hold the additional charge of financial commissioner. Power Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been assigned the additional charge of PWD secretary. Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of secretary of General Administration Department (GAD). Anil Kumar Singh, CEO of Delhi Jal Board and secretary of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, was assigned to hold additional charge of environment and forest secretary. PTI BUN BUN INDIND