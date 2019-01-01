6 killed as truck rams into hutment in UP's Chandauli district

Chandauli, Jan 1 (PTI) At least six people were killed when a truck rammed into a hutment in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on New Year's Day, police said.The incident occurred around 5.30 am on Tuesday when a truck carrying cattle rammed into the hutment in Malda village, the SP of Chandauli Santosh Kumar Singh said."While six people have died, one girl has been injured. She has been admitted to a hospital," the police official said.The deceased are yet to be identified, police said. PTI NAV NSDNSD