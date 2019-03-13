6 killed in two road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Six people, including a couple, were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.A speeding pick-up van fell into a road-side pit in Pipalkhunt area of Pratapgarh district killing four members of a family. Three others were injured in the incident, they said.The deceased were identified as Shamim Ahmad (55), his wife Sadikul Nisha (50), their daughters Khushi (13) and Kaif (11).In Chittorgarh district, a dumper hit a motorcycle leaving Ramlal Jat (55) and Kannu Suthar (15) dead on the spot. Another man who was travelling with them on the motorcycle was injured, police said. In both cases, the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, they added. PTI SDA NSDNSD