6-km elevated railway line in Rohtak by January next year: Khattar

Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said a 6-km-long elevated railway line was being constructed in Rohtak and it would be completed by January next year. Another railway line was being laid from Palwal to Kundli, said Khattar speaking at a function in Ambala Cantonment, an official release said here. The function was presided over by the Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi. Khattar said to strengthen the railway infrastructure in the state, Haryana Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, was constituted, in which the state held 51 per cent stake while the remaining 49 per cent was held by the Railways.A policy was being formulated through which an investment to the tune of Rs 50 lakh crore could be made in the Railways in next 10 years, the release quoting Angadi said. He said the Railways aimed at increasing the safety of passengers, movement of trains on time, increase in the number of coaches for women and further expansion of the rail network. Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and state Health Minister Anil Vij also spoke on the occasion. Kataria, who is the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment, said two lakh bio-toilets had been constructed by the Railways to promote cleanliness. He said like the cleanliness campaign, PM Narendra Modi associated with the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' and made it a mass movement. He said Modi had written to village panchayats and public representatives to make the Jal Shakti Abhiyan a mass movement. Railway Board Chairman Vinod Yadav briefed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries about the improvements made in the functioning of the Railways. Digitisation and modernisation of the railway network was being done, he said, adding that facilities were being improved at railway stations. The Chandigarh and Ambala railway stations were being integrated with modern facilities, he said.