6 lakh beneficiaries enrolled by CSCs for Ayushman Bharat scheme in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) As many as six lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled by Common Service Centres (CSCs) for Ayushman Bharat scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, an IT Ministry official has said.Nearly 3,500 Common Service Centres (CSCs) -- a network that is a part of the government's rural outreach programme for delivery of digital services -- have been roped in for registration and verification of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries, the official added.The ambitious healthcare programme of the NDA Government - Ayushman Bharat - was launched in J&K recently with a target of covering over 31 lakh poor and vulnerable families in all 22 districts.When contacted, CSC CEO, Dinesh Tyagi said that so far around six lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled by CSCs, of which over 2.5 lakh applications have been cleared (by the state authorities).Maximum registrations have been reported from districts like Anantnag, Baramulla, Badgam, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Ganderbal.Tyagi said that apart from registration of beneficiaries, CSCs are carrying out publicity and advocacy work for the universal health programme, mobilising people to get registered, and getting necessary documentation done for registration of beneficiaries."Due to this, there has been major rush for registration under Ayushman Bharat scheme. CSCs have become a single window service provider for Ayushman Bharat in J&K... In many cases, CSC workers are even visiting homes of sick and feeble people to get their registrations done," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September, launched the Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, which aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of empanelled health care providers.CSCs, said Tyagi, have become major platform for registrations under Ayushman Bharat schemes across India. So far, 20 lakh pan-India registrations in 13 states have been facilitated by CSCs. Top registrations have been reported from Jharkhand, J&K, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. PTI MBI RUJ BAL