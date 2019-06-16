6 of family killed as car rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Six persons of a family were killed on their way to Agra after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday, police said.Three persons were also critically injured in the accident that happened around 9 am near milestone number 140 that falls under the jurisdiction of Baldeo police station, about 30 km from Mathura city.The car, a Wagon R, which was going from Noida to Agra rammed into a truck moving ahead of it, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.Five persons of the family, which was from Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district, were killed instantly, while another succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital, he added.Three women and a girl were among those killed.The injured have been taken to a hospital in Agra where their condition is stated to be critical.Those killed have been identified as Neeraj (25), Anita (30), Vishnu (25), Karuna (22) and Suresh (25) and a 13-year-old girl whose name is yet to be confirmed.The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.Police said the car was completely smashed and in order to bring out the bodies they had to use gas cutters.The truck driver fled with his vehicle from the spot after the incident, Shukla said, adding that further investigations into the incident are currently underway. PTI CORR KIS MAZ SOMSOM