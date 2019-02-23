6 pc point increase in expenditure on social service sectors in Delhi between FY 2014-15 and 2017-18

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The expenditure incurred on social service sectors in Delhi increased from 68.71 per cent in 2014-15 to 74.76 per cent in 2017-18, the Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-19 report stated.The report was presented during the Delhi Assembly's budget session on Saturday said the budgetary allocation for various schemes and projects in social service sectors in financial year 2018-19 was 83.60 per cent.In the current fiscal, the allocation for financial assistance for senior citizen, women in distress and people with special needs was approximately Rs 2,214 crore, it said.About 4.42 lakh senior citizens have been provided monthly financial assistance in 2018-19 fiscal (till December, 2018) as compared to about 4.38 lakh beneficiaries of old age pension in 2017-18.According to the report, about 2.35 lakh 'women in distress' have been remitted monthly financial assistance till December 2018 in the current financial year, as compared to about 2.05 lakh the previous fiscal.A many as 82,339 people have been benefitted from the Financial Assistance to Differently Abled Persons scheme in 2018-19 (till December 2018) while in 2017-18 fiscal it was 76,263, the report stated.The Delhi Government is providing coaching to competitive examination aspirants belonging to economically disadvantaged Scheduled Caste (SCs) community under the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Yojana'.The Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-19 report stated that a 4,305 households have been provided financial support under the National Family Benefit Scheme in the current financial year till December 2018.Ninety-five Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects with a network of 10,897 anganwadi centres are providing nutrition, health services, vaccination, pre-school activities to children up to the age of six and pregnant or nursing mothers, it said.About 12.49 lakh children, pregnant and nursing mothers were benefitted by these ICDS projects in the 2017-18. The number of beneficiaries during 2018-19 (up to December 2018) is 12.69 lakh.A whopping 77.17per cent of the funds allocated for the welfare of SC, ST, OBC and minorities were spent in 2017-2018, compared to 30.15 per cent in 2016-17. In the current financial year, 44.70 per cent of the funds have been spent till December 2018, the report stated. PTI PLB NSDNSD