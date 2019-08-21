6 sentenced to life imprisonment in abduction-for-ransom case

Tuticorin (TN), Aug 21 (PTI) A court here has convicted and sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with an abduction-for-ransom case dating back to 2011.A Mahila Court convicted the six persons, including the driver of a businessman, whose then five-year-old son was abducted, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy).The court also imposed fine amounts ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 on the convicts.Of the six, prime accused G Balakaruppasamy was the businessman's driver, who had staged a drama that he, along with the child, was abducted by the rest of the gang members in order to portray himself as a victim, the police said.A detailed probe revealed Balakaruppasamy's role in the entire episode, Sonal Chandra, Superintendent of Police (SP), CBI Headquarters, New Delhi, said.Chandra was the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tuticorin when the case was lodged, while S Annaraj, then Inspector, Tuticorin South Police Station, was the Investigating Officer."We tried to put forth a foolproof investigation, putting forward scientific and technical evidence for chargesheeting all the six accused," Chandra told PTI.During the entire episode, which went on for about three days, the convicts often misled the boy's parents by repeatedly changing plans, especially over receiving the ransom money.Chandra recalled that there were no technological advancements like today then to trace phone calls, but the police made use of the available options to zoom in on the hideout of the gang.The police team's triple objectives of saving the child, cracking the case and "finally getting justice" had been achieved, she said.The police ensured that the negotiations between the boy's captors and his mother, who was interacting with them over phone, dragged on for as long as possible to give the investigators the time to close in on the culprits, using available technological assistance, Chandra recalled.The others convicted in the case are R Mariappan, T Mahesh, M Lakshmikanthan, M Jagannathan and S Murugesh. PTI SA APR RC