6 suspected drug peddlers arrested in J&K

Jammu, April 10 (PTI) Six suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by the police from Jammu and Samba districts, officials said Wednesday. While one person was held in Jammu the other five accused were nabbed in Samba, they said. Following a tip-off, a police team intercepted an SUV at Ban toll plaza in Jammu and seized two kg of cannabis on Tuesday afternoon, the officials said. The driver of the car, Mohd Alam Dar, hailing from South Kashmir's Anantnag, was arrested and a case registered against him, they said. The other five accused were held in Samba in two separate incidents on Wednesday, the officials said. Gourav Chouhan alias Sunny and Bachan Kumar were arrested in the Supwal area after 84 gram of cannabis was recovered from their possession by a police team patrolling the area. The contraband was seized and a case registered against the accused at Samba police station, they said. In another incident, three men riding a motorcycle were intercepted by the police, and during check, 103 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, the officials said. The accused -- Rajat Thakur, Bashir Ahmed and Mudasar Khan -- were arrested and a case registered against them at Bari Brahmana police station, they said. PTI AB AD SMN