6 vehicle pile-up after bus rams into auto rickshaw in east Delhi, 3 injured

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A bus rammed into an auto rickshaw, which hit three other vehicles, leaving three people injured and causing a pile-up in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Wednesday, an official said. Police were informed about the accident at National Highway-24 around 4 pm. The official said another auto rickshaw hit the bus from behind and a scooter on the side of the highway was damaged. Mohammad Amir (41) Chandan (32) and Akhilesh (21), suffered injuries to their heads and arms, they said. The low-floor bus was going towards Akshardham Flyover from Sarai Kale Khan, the official said.He said a case has been registered and the bus driver has been identified. Efforts are being made to nab the driver. PTI AMP ANBANB

