6 wanted criminals in separate cases held in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Six wanted criminals were arrested in four separate encounters with police in Gautam Buddh Nagar Thursday, officials said. Three of the face-offs between police and the accused, some of whom wanted in multiple cases of loot and robbery, took place in Noida while one in Greater Noida, the officials said. The first incident occurred under Greater Noida's Kasna police station limits in which two men were arrested, Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said. Four men travelling in a car were intercepted by Sector 39 police on suspicion. "When gestured to stop for checking, the occupants opened fire on the police team. Two of them were injured in the firing and arrested, while two others managed to flee," the police said. Another man, Sonu Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested by the Phase 3 police during a security check in the area. "The accused has over a dozen cases of loot and robbery and was held after a gunfight, while his accomplice managed to flee," police said. Late Thursday night, an encounter broke out in Sector 54 under Sector 24 police station limits in which Sabir, a resident of Delhi, was held with firearms and a stolen motorcycle, the officials said. SSP Sharma said the injured were taken to hospital and legal proceedings were being carried out against them at respective police stations. PTI KIS CK