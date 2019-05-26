6 women among 24 held for flesh trade in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, May 26 (PTI) The Gurgaon Police Sunday raided a building in an upscale locality here and arrested 24 people including six women for their alleged involvement in flesh trade, a police spokesperson said.Shamsher Singh said the raid was conducted jointly by the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force of the Haryana Police and a team from the Sector-56 police station on specific information about such activities taking place in the building."The information was given by a neighbour. Subsequently, a joint team of Durga Shakti and Sector-56 raided the place and arrested them.," Singh, a Gurgaon Police PRO and Crime Branch ACP, said. The building was taken on rent by one Rajiv Yadav, a native of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, he said.The accused were booked under different sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act. They were produced before a local court which released them on bail after giving them strong warning, he said."During investigation, it was found that one Gurmit Singh facilitates girls there, while another accused Harish contacted potential customers. Bhojraj, a resident of Nepal, was hired as a security guard for the building," Singh said.The building was being used for the purpose for the past few months, he said. Harish used to contact customers through a WhatsApp group by uploading information and photos of the women and they used to charge customers between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for a day, he said. "We managed to arrest Gurmit and Bhojraj during the raid. But Rajiv Yadav and Harish managed to escape. Most of the arrested persons belong to Delhi but three of them are residents of Gurgaon," Singh said. PTI COR TIRTIR