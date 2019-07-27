6-yr-old abducted and raped in UP, accused held

Aligarh (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village here, police said on Saturday.The girl was sleeping with her family at her house in Palimuqeempur village on Wednesday night when the accused, Bhagwan Singh, abducted and raped her, police said.The accused was caught with the help of the villagers and handed over to the police, SSP Akash Kulhary said.Singh has been sent to jail and the girl is undergoing treatment at Jawarharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital here, the SSP said. PTI COR SAB MAZCK