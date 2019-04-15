6-yr-old falls in Noida drain, search ops on

Noida (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A six-year-old child fell into an open drain here Monday afternoon following which a search operation was launched to rescue him, police said.The incident took place when a couple of children were crossing over the drain near Salarpur village and one of them accidentally fell into it, a police official said."An alert call was received at the local police station around 4 pm and rescue efforts launched soon, but the child has not been tracked yet," Circle Officer, Noida 3rd, Vimal Kumar Singh said.Another official involved in the operation said the drain is not very deep, but considering the height of the child it is risky."The sludge and other pollutants in the drain are impacting the search operation," the official told PTI.Besides police, a unit of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reached the site and launched search efforts."As of now, the search operation is underway," the CO said. PTI KIS KJKJKJ