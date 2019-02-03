60 per cent of UP vote share belongs to BJP, claims Maurya

Mirzapur, Feb 3 (PTI) Claiming that 60 per cent of the vote share in the state belongs to the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Sunday said the SP-BSP alliance will have no effect on the electoral fortunes of the party in the upcoming general elections."Sau mein satth hamara hai, baki sab batwara hai (60 per cent of vote share belong to the BJP and the rest to be divided among others)," Maurya coined a new slogan on BJP's vote share in the state while speaking at a function here, attended, among others, by Union Minister Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal. "Even if the Congress joins the SP and BSP, the BJP will eventually be victorious," he said.Maurya also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for pursuing "soft Hindutva"."Thanks to our party works and the impact of our ideology, Congress president Rahul Gandhi went to Kailash Mansarovar, while SP president Akhilesh Yadav took a dip in Kumbh. Did Akhilesh Yadav had the dip during the 2013 Mahakumbh?" he asked. Maurya said there is a clear difference in the works done by the BJP government and those done by earlier governments."The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be very important. The people know in whose hands country's borders are safe and who will stem corruption, provide electricity to the poor household and LPG cylinders to the poor women." PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX