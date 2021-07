Jammu, May 10 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed in an attack by a bear in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Friday night, officials said.Fayaz Ahmed Chounhan was attacked by the wild animal in Gali Kalaban village which came out of a nearby forest, they said.His body was recovered from the spot later, officials said. PTI AB NSDNSD