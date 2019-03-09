60-yr-old Pakistani national repatriated

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) A 60-year-old Pakistani national, who mistakenly ventured into Indian territory, was repatriated as a goodwill gesture, a BSF spokesman said Saturday. Mohammad Ashraf was apprehended soon after he intruded into this side from across the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was handed over to Pakistani Rangers at 3.40 pm, the spokesman said. "As a goodwill gesture and maintaining peace and tranquility at the IB, the BSF handed over the Pakistani national to Rangers. He was apprehended yesterday (Friday) when he crossed the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba," the spokesman said. The BSF released the Pakistani national "healthy and sound", he said. "The Pakistani Rangers appreciated the humane approach of the BSF," the spokesman said. Ashraf, a resident of Boitah-Narowal area of Punjab, was carrying Rs 12,000 in Pakistani currency and was questioned by the BSF officers, sources said. PTI TAS SNESNE