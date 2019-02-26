600 Corporates now use Pine Labs' Rewards & Gifting Solution, Pine Perks

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, February 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Pine Perks, the customizable rewards and gifting solution from Pine Labs is now used by over 600 corporate organizations across banking, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, auto ancillary, FMCG, telecom and other industries. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812226/Pine_Labs_Logo.jpg )Rakesh Sharma, head of Prepaid, Gifting & Petroleum business at Pine Labs said, "We launched Pine Perks as an online gift voucher four years ago. Today it has evolved into a highly customizable reward and gifting solution for our corporate clients which they can use online, via an app and a physical prepaid card. The secure Pine Perks gift cards are accepted across 19000 online and offline stores and we are adding more stores to our network every week."The Pine Perks digital or physical gift cards and vouchers support offers from 100 leading brands. Pine Perks gift card holders can purchase products and services from these brands using three different instruments - the gift card, rewards coupon or meal card. Pine Perks users can find more about it at a dedicated website: http://www.pineperks.in. The Pine Perks companion app, available on Android and iOS app stores, helps users track their personal accounts.About Pine Labs Pine Labs is incorporated in Singapore and has its largest operations in India. It is a merchant platform company that provides financing and last-mile retail transaction technology. Pine Labs' offerings are currently used by 1,00,000 merchants in 3700 Asian cities. Its investors include Sequoia Capital, PayPal, Temasek, Actis Capital and Altimeter Capital. To know more, please visit http://www.pinelabs.com Source: Pine Labs Private Limited PWRPWR