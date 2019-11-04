62-year-old woman killed after being hit by a speeding jeep

Banda, Nov 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a speeding jeep at Korram village under Baberu police station area, police said on Monday. On Sunday, Shanti Devi was returning home from the field. She was hit by a speeding jeep when she was crossing the road, police said, adding that the victim died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver of the unknown jeep and the body of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR NAV TDSTDS