62-yr-old man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to ten years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 5-year-old girl in Kurla area in the metropolis in 2018. Banarasi Gupta was found guilty under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code by special judge Bharti Kale. According to the prosecution, the victim and her brother were at their aunt's house in Nehru Nagar in Kurla in February 2018. During this period, the accused, who is a neighbour, took the girl to his house on the pretext of giving her ice-cream and raped her. The matter came to light after the victim's aunt took her to a doctor when the girl complained of pain in her private parts. A case was then registered at Nehru Nagar police station. The prosecution examined seven witnesses during the course of trial, special public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari said. PTI AVI BNM RTRT