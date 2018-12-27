62-yr-old woman mauled to death by tiger in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) An elderly woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Sawai Madhopur's forest area on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when Naroti Bai (62) along with another woman went inside the Ranthambore National Park to fetch some water, they said. She was dragged for nearly 500 metres into the forest, police said. Forest official Ajit Saxena said the two women had entered the area in an unauthorised manner and one of them was caught by the tiger. The body was recovered and handed over to family members after postmortem. PTI SDA SNESNE