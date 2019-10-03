62-yr-old woman robbed outside west Delhi eatery

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 62-year-old retired LIC official was attacked and robbed outside a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden where she had gone to celebrate her birthday with her husband, police said on Thursday. The victim, Reeta Goswami, is a resident of Subhash Nagar, they said. The incident occurred on September 28. The snatchers pushed the woman, causing her to fall down and sustain injuries, and fled with the bag, the police said.She is admitted to a hospital here and will undergo a surgery on Friday. The victim was with her husband Sudhir Goswami (65) when the incident took place outside the Bikanervala restaurant in Rajouri Garden. "Reeta and I had gone to Bikanervala for dinner. At around 10 pm, we were crossing the road to go to our car and Reeta was behind me. Meanwhile, two men came there on a scooter. They pushed Reeta due to which she fell near the footpath and fled away with her bag," said Sudhir. The bag had the woman's debit cards, identity proof, mobile phone and Rs 13,000 cash.A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, a senior police official said, adding that CCTV footage from the locality is being analysed to nab the accused. PTI NIT IJT