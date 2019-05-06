62.56 per cent voter turnout in Phase 5: EC

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections witnessed a 62.56 per cent turnout as 51 constituencies in seven states voted Monday, the Election Commission said.Over 8.75 crore electors were to decide the fate of 674 candidates, including top leaders such as Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in this phase.The Election Commission set up over 96,000 polling booths, which included a maximum of 28,072 in Uttar Pradesh, for smooth conduct of polls. PTI NAB SKC SKC TIRTIRTIR