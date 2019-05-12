63.3 pc voter turnout in phase 6: EC

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls witnessed a turnout of 63.3 per cent as 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states voted Sunday, the Election Commission said.The sixth phase of polling was held for eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana and all seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal.Election Commission officials said the final polling percentage may rise as there were queues at some places and this figure is till 6 pm. The percentage for various states separately was not available immediately as information was being collected from various states, the EC officials said. PTI NAB SKC DPB