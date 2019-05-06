64 pc polling for 12 Rajasthan seats; overall turnout 66 pc

(Eds: Adds missing word in para 4) Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded a turnout of about 64 per cent in the 12 constituencies which went to the polls Monday, the state's chief electoral officer said. Overall the state registered 66.12 per cent polling over its total 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first round of polling for 13 seats was on April 29. Constituencies held by two Union ministers, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Arjun Ram Meghwal, were among the 12 seats where polling took place in Mondays phase. Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said 63.78 per cent of the votes had been cast when polling closed for this phase. PTI AG ASHASHASH